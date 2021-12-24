Plasma Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $152,461.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $9.81 million and $152,461.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

