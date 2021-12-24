POA (POA) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
