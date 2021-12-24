PolypuX Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $29,092.30 and approximately $4,579.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

