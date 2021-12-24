PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 709,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,549. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

