PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Shares Down 1.1%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 32,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 11,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PREKF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

