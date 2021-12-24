Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.27. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 22,045 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

