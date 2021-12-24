PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $691,500.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.