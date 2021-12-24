PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $691,500.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PriceSmart stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.85.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
