Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

