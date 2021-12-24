Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

