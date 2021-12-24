Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 22,016 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

