Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 74,294 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,294 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

DGRO opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

