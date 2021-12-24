Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 25,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVA. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

