ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.82 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

