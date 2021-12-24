Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

About Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

