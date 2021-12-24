Public Index Network (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $1,557.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.24 or 0.07983562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,811.86 or 1.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

