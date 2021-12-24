Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $337.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $362.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $369.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

