Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. Eaton has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

