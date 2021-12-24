Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.82.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$87.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.90 and a 12 month high of C$141.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

