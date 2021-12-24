Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Increased by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

