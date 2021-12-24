Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $435.00 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

