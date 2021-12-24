Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

