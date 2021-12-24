Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Raised by Analyst

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Neogen by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.