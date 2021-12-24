Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Piper Sandler

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for General Mills in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

