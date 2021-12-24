QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $543,233.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.42 or 0.07928935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.20 or 0.99989596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

