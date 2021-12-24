Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 on Top Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.61 or 0.00380161 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008764 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.10 or 0.01174225 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

