Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $173.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.