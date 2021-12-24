Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 581.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 2,574.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Quotient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

