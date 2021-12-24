Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.38 ($0.22). 803,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,869,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.45 million and a PE ratio of -32.75.

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

