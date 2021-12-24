Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 198,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

