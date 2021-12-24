Ravencoin Classic Price Down 4% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.36 million and $7,715.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,911.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.77 or 0.07954531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00317692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.00889009 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00409284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00255501 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

