Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,231 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $128,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

