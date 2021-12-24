Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $108,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

