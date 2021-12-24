Raymond James & Associates Has $136.85 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $136,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $632.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.04. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

