Raymond James & Associates Has $160.90 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of IQVIA worth $160,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $278.01 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $279.68. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

