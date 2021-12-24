Raymond James & Associates Purchases 226,822 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $94,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

