Raymond James Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $75.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE BRO opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

