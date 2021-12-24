Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 54,174 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $101,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83.

