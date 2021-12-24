Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $74,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $205.22 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

