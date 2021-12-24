Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,374,000 after purchasing an additional 646,187 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

