RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $35.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. 16,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $23,212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

