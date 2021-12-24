RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $205.02 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

