RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.29.
RBC Bearings stock opened at $205.02 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
