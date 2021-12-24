REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.57 and a 200 day moving average of $301.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

