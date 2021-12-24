REDW Wealth LLC Sells 472 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $324,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.