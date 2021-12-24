Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,959,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $625.38 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.