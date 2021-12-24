Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives $28.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLXXF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

