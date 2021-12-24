REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

REVG stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $910.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

