Reviewing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Creek Road Miners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Creek Road Miners $4.52 million 3.76 -$1.94 million ($1.16) -2.54

Creek Road Miners has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32% Creek Road Miners -442.91% N/A -152.38%

Summary

LiveVox beats Creek Road Miners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

