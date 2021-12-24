RioDeFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.99 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $7.99 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.