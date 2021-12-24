RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

