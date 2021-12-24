RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,390 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.